Police search for armed robbers who assaulted customer at gas station

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for two men who are considered “armed and dangerous” after they assaulted a customer and robbed a gas station and a business inside.
Fredericksburg officers said two men went into the Sunoco Gas Station 201 Jefferson Davis Highway with handguns and demanded money around 6:42 p.m.
The two robbers also went to the Checks Cash business inside the gas station and demanded money. A customer at the Checks Cash was assaulted during the incident. The person received minor injuries but denied medical treatment.
The men left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A K-9 track was conducted by police, and officers are actively trying to find them.
The two are described as being black males, wearing all black, masks, gloves and had black backpacks with them.
Officials said they possibly left in an older model Monte Carlo dark in color with a silver or white rear bumper. The license plate is unknown.
Anyone with information can call Detective Pearce at 540-373-3122.
