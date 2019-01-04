News to know for Jan. 4: Bill would ban cell phone use while driving; House passes shutdown resolution; rain on the way

Top headlines for Jan. 4
By Brian Tynes | January 4, 2019 at 7:01 AM EST - Updated January 4 at 7:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re only a few days into the new year and rain is already starting to make its mark.

Phone ban proposed

No texting. No talking. No holding. A bill proposed to the General Assembly would ban all cell phone usage while driving in Virginia. Hands-free options would still be allowed, but physically having a phone in your hand while behind the wheel would earn drivers a ticket, regardless of the reason, if the bill becomes law.

Proposal bans holding phone while driving

‘She’s not a bad girl’

The boyfriend of a teenager who was killed on Midlothian Turnpike said they were arguing and she sat down in the middle of the street before being hit by a car. The car that hit her kept going, but the driver was located by police.

Heartbroken boyfriend of hit-and-run victim speaks out

Shutdown ongoing

The House of Representatives, now under Democratic control, passed a bill on its first day in session to end the government shutdown. The bill does not include funding for a proposed border “barrier” advocated by President Donald Trump. The Senate would have to approve the plan before it heads to the White House, but Trump has already vowed to veto it, meaning the ongoing government shutdown would continue.

Nancy Pelosi is first person in more than 50 years to be elected Speaker of the House a second time.
What else is happening?

Virginia Women’s Monument to be finished by early 2020

State Department warns travelers about going to China

How to buckle in children during winter

Working parents have place to achieve work-life balance

Weather

It’s not 2018 any more, but we’ve not left the rain behind. See when more showers are expected to move through the Richmond area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to move in as early as Friday morning

What day is it?

Friday, Jan. 4 – National Trivia Day

What’s Trending

After a brief dust-up prior to the Sugar Bowl, PETA is calling on the universities of Georgia and Texas to end the use of their iconic live mascots.

PETA calls for end to use of live mascots

Adoptable Animal

Don’t mind that Bella walks a little funny. She just needs a little extra love.

Please share for this special girl! Bella is an adorable, super sweet, 1-year old pittie mix who clearly had a rough...

Posted by Bandit's Adoption and Rescue of K-9s (BARK) on Thursday, January 3, 2019

