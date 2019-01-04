News to know for Jan. 4: Bill would ban cell phone use while driving; House passes shutdown resolution; rain on the way

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re only a few days into the new year and rain is already starting to make its mark.
No texting. No talking. No holding. A bill proposed to the General Assembly would ban all cell phone usage while driving in Virginia. Hands-free options would still be allowed, but physically having a phone in your hand while behind the wheel would earn drivers a ticket, regardless of the reason, if the bill becomes law.
The boyfriend of a teenager who was killed on Midlothian Turnpike said they were arguing and she sat down in the middle of the street before being hit by a car. The car that hit her kept going, but the driver was located by police.
The House of Representatives, now under Democratic control, passed a bill on its first day in session to end the government shutdown. The bill does not include funding for a proposed border “barrier” advocated by President Donald Trump. The Senate would have to approve the plan before it heads to the White House, but Trump has already vowed to veto it, meaning the ongoing government shutdown would continue.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
It’s not 2018 any more, but we’ve not left the rain behind. See when more showers are expected to move through the Richmond area.
Friday, Jan. 4 – National Trivia Day
After a brief dust-up prior to the Sugar Bowl, PETA is calling on the universities of Georgia and Texas to end the use of their iconic live mascots.
Don’t mind that Bella walks a little funny. She just needs a little extra love.
