Major VMFA expansion gets boost in Northam’s budget

The project would fund the detailed planning for the construction of a regional science center to serve citizens, families and schools in Northern Virginia. Delivered through a partnership between the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children’s Science Center (www.childsci.org), a Fairfax based 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the project would advance the Science Museum’s mission to inspire Virginians to enrich their lives through science, in alignment with the Center’s mission to instill a love of learning science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The partnership leverages the Science Museum’s four decades of expertise in informal science learning and museum operations at their Richmond and Danville museums which presently serve more than 400,000 guests each year. The two organizations signed an MOU and worked together with outside experts to develop a master plan for the future science center in Northern Virginia, engaging broad community input. This request for detailed planning funds is critical in FY 2020 to enable the next phase of architecture, exhibit and construction planning and to take advantage of this time-limited land donation.