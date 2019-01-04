Former UVA football coach George Welsh dies at 85

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Long-time University of Virginia football coach George Welsh has died.
Welsh, who was 85, led the Cavaliers from 1982 to 2000 and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s winningest coach with a 134-86-3 record.
He was named the national coach of the year four times in 1983, 1984, 1991 and 1995, and was inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
Welsh led UVA to 12 bowl games, including its first bowl appearance in 1984 – a Peach Bowl win over Purdue.
Under Welsh, the Cavaliers achieved the No. 1 ranking in both major college football polls in 1990 and gave Florida State is first ACC loss in 1995.
Prior to coaching Virginia, Welsh coached at Navy – his alma mater – and the connection between the schools was marked with a special helmet decal during their matchup in the 2017 Military Bowl.
As a player at Navy, Welsh was named to the 1955 All-America team and finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
UVA’s indoor practice facility was named for Welsh in 2013.
Welsh was preceded in death by his wife, Alexandra. The couple had four children.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.