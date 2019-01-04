Deputies investigating armed robbery at bank inside grocery store

January 3, 2019 at 7:49 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 7:49 PM

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man robbed a PNC Bank inside a Giant grocery store in the southern end of the county on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway around 1:42 p.m. for a holdup alarm.

The bank teller told police the man went up to the counter and pulled out a firearm before demanding money.

After getting the money, the man left and drove away in a silver Ford Taurus with a tail light out on the passenger side. The vehicle was found later that afternoon and seized.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a tan jacket and black hooded sweatshirt, along with carrying a black handbag.

Deputies have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (540) 658-4400.

