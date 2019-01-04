Chesterfield Police investigate Dunkin' Donuts armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a Chesterfield Dunkin' Donuts.
The robbery occurred in the Dunkin' Donuts located in the 13000 block of Waterford Place at approximately 7:25 p.m. The business is located in the Waterford Shopping Center near Genito Road.
Police say a man entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled on foot after taking the money.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slender build, wearing a black jacket, gray sweat pants, black ski-mask and black tennis shoes.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.