Chesterfield man wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One Chesterfield man is $1 million richer after winning the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Rob Oeur purchased his winning ticket at Sheetz located at 20 South Providence Road in Chesterfield.
Oeur was asked about the possibility of winning from a co-worker who knew he often visited the store. She texted him asking: “Did you win?”
Oeur’s ticket was one of three $1 milllion winners in the New Year drawing.
The other two winning tickets were purchased in Chantilly and Arlington. Five tickets, purchased in Crozet, Henrico, Winchester, Blacksburg and Manassas, won $100,000 each. An additional 500 tickets won $500.
Ouer works in the commercial banking industry. He says the prize is a great early birthday present for him. His birthday is Jan. 7.
