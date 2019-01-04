Chesterfield couple search for missing dog after she runs away from pet-sitter’s home

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Nothing can quite prepare you for bad news about a pet just hours after leaving for a holiday vacation.
Andy and Nichole Gill said they left their dog Luna with a pet-sitter before going on vacation in Florida for New Year’s on Dec. 29.
“She came to our house and picked the dog up around 9, so she had the dog from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Nichole said.
The couple wouldn’t name the sitter, but said she had good online reviews.
Unfortunately, by the time the Gill’s Landed in Florida to start their New Year’s vacation, the sitter called and informed them that Luna had escaped from her back yard.
“At 2 p.m. she had already said she had like six friends looking for her,” Nichole said.
The couple said Luna first went missing around Velvet Antler Run in Chesterfield.
Filled with anxiety and fear, the Gills waited for days as they received updates from the sitter and friends with Luna’s whereabouts.
“You’re hoping for an update at any point and they were so few and far between,” Andy said.
The couple took to social media posting about Luna asking for people all over Chesterfield to keep an open eye out for the 5-year-old cattle dog.
Based on tips and sighting from the community the Gills have mapped a 2-mile radius of where Luna could be. They are surprised Luna traveled so far, considering it is more than 20 miles from the sitter’s home.
Luna has been missing for more than five days, but there are reports she’s been spotted all over Chesterfield wandering through the woods with an injured leg.
They’ve even used a recording of Luna’s favorite whistle during the search effort to draw her out, but so far after countless hours of searching since their return from vacation, she hasn’t been found.
“We were out here for about 10 hours yesterday and both of us were having some trouble keeping it together towards the end because were so emotionally and physically drained,” Andy said.
The couple is especially worried because Luna recently injured her back leg and after five days without food or shelter, and they know time is running out.
“When you go a couple of days without hearing anything, your anxiety kind of builds, and we were a lot more frightened that she just hadn’t been found yet,” Andy said.
But the love they have for Luna is fueling their search efforts.
“We just want her to turn up whether we find her or somebody else picks her up or just anything at all,” Andy said.
“She’s our baby and so much love for her is keeping us going,” Nichole said.
The couple is planning an organized search party Saturday for Luna at Alberta Smith Elementary School in Chesterfield where she was once spotted.
The couple said if anyone has any updates on Luna whereabouts to call 330-592-4754.
