Animal rescue centers see increase in holiday gift pet returns

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The holidays are over but some animal shelters are dealing with a leftover impact.
Since Christmas, at least one shelter has had more than 30 calls for people wanting to return pets they originally adopted.
“December 27, I had 19 phone calls, three emails and two private messages from people wanting to surrender their Christmas kittens," Smitty’s Cat Rescue Shelter owner Lynne Layton said.
Since then, more calls.
“I’ve had 34 calls as of 10 this morning," Layton said.
The number keeps growing but why the returns?
Layton said people get pets as gifts for other people, then realize the pet might not be a perfect fit for their family, or it’s more responsibility that they thought.
“My first response was ‘what were you thinking because animals are a life-time commitment?’ They are not little toys you play with and put aside," Layton said.
She doesn’t hold her tongue when people call wanting to return their fur friends. This year the center didn’t allow adoptions in November or December, instead opting for the future pet owner time to think.
“We gave them a card and said why don’t you use this after the holidays when all of the craziness has calmed down. Bring your child or girlfriend and pick out the kitten," Layton said.
Taking them to bigger shelters usually doesn’t work either.
“What people don’t understand is that normal shelters will not take back what you adopted, and in their defense it’s because they have such a rollover. Once one is out of the door, there are others coming in. They don’t have room to take them back in," Layton said.
Layton says many people just dump their animal on the centers doorstep and leave, although the center is running out of room, it’s hard to just say no.
“I sit and wonder, if I don’t take that animal then where will it end up? Ninty-nine percent of the time they will just toss it somewhere," Layton said.
