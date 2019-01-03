Woman steals iPhone with a baby in her arms

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who stole an iPhone XSMAX.
The woman took the phone from AT&T on Chamberlayne Road in Mechanicsville.
She is described as a 5 feet 1 inch tall Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to an employee, the woman walked into the store asking for help with her SIM card. When the employee went to the back of the store to assist her, the woman unhooked the phone from the security system and walked out.
The suspect completed the theft while holding a baby in her arms.
While this may seem strange, a lot of people in Mechanicsville weren’t surprised to see this happen. They say this is the type of incident they would see on social media.
Even though the suspect has not been found, AT&T may should still have the upper hand. With the iPhone being a stolen demo, it cannot be activated for regular use.
If you recognized the woman in the picture or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6110.
