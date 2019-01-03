Man facing drug charges after tractor-trailer chase, barricade situation in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - A New York man has been charged with drug possession after a barricade situation in Spotsylvania on Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to a call of a tractor-trailer parked in the roadway at 7:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Partlow Road.
The suspect, identified as Munir Hussein, 51, of New York, drove away and led deputies on a low-speed chase through rural county roads. Deputies deployed spike strips to deflate several of the tires on the tractor-trailer.
Officials said after the vehicle failed to maneuver during a sharp turn, Hussein moved into the sleeper area of the cab and closed himself inside.
A SWAT team took Hussein into custody around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Virginia State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the incident.
Hussein is charged with felony eluding, felony possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, refusal to submit to testing, three counts of failing to obey a traffic signal and failure to turn on hazard lights while stopped in a roadway.
Hussein is currently being held without bond.
