Two elderly Petersburg dogs search for new home

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Ziggy, a 14-year-old Chihuahua, and Elizabeth, an 8-year-old Sky Terrier mix, are two dogs pushing to find a new home through the Petersburg Animal Care and Control.
“These canines are a bonded pair of canines that we got when their owner passed away backed in October,” said Chief Warden of Petersburg Animal Care and Control, Deborah Broughton.
Their bond is inseparable. Ziggy and Elizabeth have been living together for years, but now they’re searching for a new home.
“If they’re away from each other for very long, they’re looking for one another,” said Broughton.
But if you get one, you have to get the other. The Animal Care and Control will only be adopting them out together.
“Two sometimes is much better than one," said Broughton.
And that’s because Ziggy has several medical conditions, including a trachea cough, irregular heart beat and partial blindness. Thankfully, Elizabeth is always by his side to look after him.
“If he gets cold and he shivers, she’ll cover him up with her body. It’s just a really unique situation watching two animals that bonded," said Broughton. “Ziggy needs Elizabeth and Elizabeth needs him.”
Ziggy has been treated by the vet, but he will live with his conditions for the rest of his life. On occasion he needs medicine when he becomes stressed. He hasn’t been stressed in nearly a month.
His companion Elizabeth loves playing with cat toys and running around. Elizabeth has no medical issues, but she may need some dental work.
“I think these [two] would be a great addition to anybody’s household who would make a commitment to taking care of both of them for the rest of their lives,” said Broughton.
Fortunately, both dogs are puppy pad and outdoor potty trained.
If you’re interested in giving these dogs a home, please contact the Petersburg Animal Care and Control at 804-732-3654 or come to their shelter to see them.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.