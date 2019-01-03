Townhouse fire displaces neighbors of burning home

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Three Henrico residents have been displaced by a fire that took place in their neighbor’s home.
The Henrico 911 center received reports of an apartment fire in the 200 block of Forester Court at 4:23 p.m.
Firefighters found fire shooting from first floor windows of the two-story residence.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, however excess smoke spread to the neighboring apartment.
Three residents of the neighboring apartment were displaced.
Firefighters were forced to cut open portions of the exterior wall to extinguish fire inside the walls.
No residents, pets or firefighters were injured.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Henrico Fire reminds those in apartments and townhomes that fires in neighboring residences could create problems in your home as well. Be sure to have working smoke alarms and an emergency exit plan.
