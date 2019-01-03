Suspect carrying baby wanted in Hanover shoplifting

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 3, 2019 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 10:53 AM

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A suspect carrying a baby is wanted in connection with a theft from an AT&T store.

The theft occurred Dec. 19 in the 9200 block of Chamberlayne Road. An electronic device was shoplifted from the store.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance image of a suspect described as a Hispanic female about 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was also described as having a thick accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

