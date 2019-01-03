Spanberger takes office as first woman elected to Virginia’s 7th District

(Source: Abigail Spanberger/Twitter)
January 3, 2019 at 4:05 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 4:05 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has been sworn into Congress as the first woman to ever represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

The former CIA officer and political newcomer defeated two-term Republican Dave Brat in November.

“I’m ready to work to make healthcare more affordable, ensure all of our communities are connected to broadband, & build stronger opportunities for Central VA’s young people,” Spanberger tweeted.

This is the first time a Democrat has been elected in the 7th District since 1971.

Spanberger moved to Henrico County as a child and graduated from Tucker High School. She says she always knew she wanted to pursue a career in public service.

