Spanberger takes office as first woman elected to Virginia’s 7th District

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has been sworn into Congress as the first woman to ever represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
The former CIA officer and political newcomer defeated two-term Republican Dave Brat in November.
“I’m ready to work to make healthcare more affordable, ensure all of our communities are connected to broadband, & build stronger opportunities for Central VA’s young people,” Spanberger tweeted.
This is the first time a Democrat has been elected in the 7th District since 1971.
Spanberger moved to Henrico County as a child and graduated from Tucker High School. She says she always knew she wanted to pursue a career in public service.
