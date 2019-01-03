Shooting investigation underway in Richmond’s north side

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this evening along East Brookland Park Boulevard.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard for a report of a person shot at approximately 4:34 p.m.
Units located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after, another man came to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials believe the second victim was shot at or near the same area.
There is no suspect information to report at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
