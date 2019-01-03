Separate shootings leave 2 men fighting for life

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg Police have responded to two shootings which left victims with life-threatening injuries.
The first shooting occurred on Wednesday at approximately 7:25 p.m. Police responded to the area of Graham and Crater roads for the report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male victim inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have identified Terrell Antonio Fisher, 30, as a suspect in the shooting. Warrants are on file for Fisher for felonious assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and breaking and entering.
Fisher is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The second shooting took place early Thursday morning at approximately 12:56 a.m in the 300 block of Greenwood Drive.
When police arrived, a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound was located inside the residence. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information available in this shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
