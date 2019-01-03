‘Punk’ dog vests serve to deter coyotes, dog owner believes

HIGHLAND RANCH, CO (KMGH/CNN) - A dog owner is trying to protect her pups from coyotes in the area.
The owner believes some doggy protective vests may do the job.
"The coyotes live here. It was there home long before it was ours." Kae Warnock said.
She is on a mission to keep her dogs safe.
“We love the outdoors. We love to be outside with our puppies,” Warnock said.
Her pups, Carmen and Shal, love roaming the back yard of her home, but the dogs are wearing the vest after a series of coyote attacks on pets in the area.
The vests are made of bite-proof Kevlar and include spikes perfectly suited for a heavy metal band.
"They do look very punk. They could be a rock band. a doggy rock band," Warnock said.
The vests cost $100 each and come in different colors - teal green for Shal, hot pink for Carmen.
“I think they look like little baby Elvis. Kind of punk Elvis,” she said.
They're designed to make the dogs appear bigger and offer protection in case of an attack.
“A predator goes for the neck. So a predator is going to bite here, so that’s going to be a deterrent immediately because it’s spiked,” Warnock said.
She found the vests online after searching for ways to protect her dogs.
A coyote had already jumped their 6-foot fence and snatched the family cat.
“He jumped the fence with the cat. My husband, greatest leap I’ve ever seen him do, jumped the fence with a big flashlight, chasing after the coyote screaming and pulled the cat out of the coyote’s mouth,” Warnock said.
The cat survived but later disappeared after what Warnock believes was another coyote attack.
"I've got to do what I can for them. I've already lost one pet to the coyotes. I really need to think about what's going to happen and what's going to be best for these guys," Warnock said.
She said the vests have doubled as Halloween costumes and haven’t hurt her dogs' street cred on walks through the neighborhood.
“I don’t think any other dogs ever laughed at them. It’s not the kind of outfit you normally see a dog wear. She’s definitely funny to look at,” Warnock said.
The Dougco sheriff's office says they don't endorse any products, but they applaud anything that improves pet safety.
For Warnock, a little more protection for her rock and roll pups is worth its weight in gold.
“They’re goofy little outfits. I don’t know if they work. They just make me feel better.” Warnock said.
