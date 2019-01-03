News to know for Jan. 3: Richmond’s first homicide of 2019; crash causes hazmat response; probe lands on moon’s far side

By Brian Tynes | January 3, 2019 at 7:10 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 8:32 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thursday is bringing some rain, but it shouldn’t be around long.

Hazmat response

If your morning commute takes you in the area of Hilliard Road in Henrico, you may want to find an alternate route this morning. A tractor-trailer crash prompted a hazmat crew to respond not for the tomatoes the truck was carrying but for leaking diesel fuel.

A fuel leak following this crash prompted a hazmat response.
‘You took a good man’

Family members are mourning the death of Michael Halford after he became Richmond’s first homicide victim of 2019 Wednesday. Halford was found dead on the front porch of his home on Norborne Road.

Congress returns

As a new Congress convenes, a familiar face is expected to lead the House of Representatives now under Democrat control. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to become Speaker of the House again when Congress convenes Thursday. The first order of business will be resolving a government shutdown that has been going for nearly two weeks that is affecting people nationwide, including here in Richmond.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Weather

This morning will be a little drizzly, but it should clear out by about noon.

What day is it?

Thursday, Jan. 3 – National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

What’s Trending

If you thought our winter weather was crazy just check out this freezing fog in Texas.

Adoptable Animal

