Man with dementia relives favorite day by remarrying wife of 54 years

EAU CLAIRE, WI (WEAU/CNN) - In the two years that Frank Borg has been living with dementia, he hasn’t forgotten how much he loves his wife, so his one wish was to relieve their wedding day, which he calls the best day of his life.
It’s been 54 years since Frank and Sue Borg first tied the knot at a small church wedding in Rochester, MN, but Frank’s younger brother, John Borg, says he remembers the ceremony like it was yesterday.
"I was 16, and they were 19. They were getting married, and it was my big brother, my hero. How in love he was with Sue. He was a relentless pursuer of her, and he finally won and got her to fall in love with him, and they got married,” John Borg said.
On Wednesday, the couple did it all over again, thanks to a special program through Azura Memory Care, the hospice facility at which Frank Borg, who has dementia, now lives.
The program seeks to help those with dementia live out their best or dream day, and Frank Borg’s wish was to relive his wedding day, where the couple exchanged vows for the second time.
The special day was a surprise for Sue Borg, who only found out about it a few days prior.
"That's how Frank is. He's always been wonderful,” Sue Borg said.
Many community businesses pitched in to make the day possible, down to the replication of Sue’s wedding bouquet and even the cake the couple ate on the day they were married 54 years ago, according to Paula Gibson with Azura Memory Care.
"After 54 years of marriage, a man who looks at his wife with so much love and tenderness in his eyes is amazing. Every time she walks in the room, he lights up,” Gibson said.
Frank’s health, which began to decline in 2016, has been tough on the whole family, so this ceremony was special to everyone.
"When you combine what’s going on for Frank healthwise and as he is failing at a rapid pace, to see that he still has what he needs in his heart and what’s still so important to him in his life...” John Borg said.
Gibson says Frank Borg’s dream wedding has allowed him to show love for his wife at a time where they both are losing so much but they can still be connected.
"He has dementia, and so, a lot of times people forget. He has not forgotten one moment of love that he has felt for her,” Gibson said.
During Frank Borg’s time at the hospice facility, not a day has gone by without a visit from his wife.
"Just being able to see him every day. I think I have a strong faith, but Frank’s is much stronger than mine,” Sue Borg said.
The couple says it’s love that keeps them going through this difficult time.
