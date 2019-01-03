Man dies after shooting in Richmond’s north side; suspect charged

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting along East Brookland Park Boulevard.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard for a report of a person shot at approximately 4:34 p.m.
Units located James Moorehead, 18, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later Wednesday evening.
Shortly after, Kelvontae K. Davis, 19, of Henrico, came to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police have charged Davis with voluntary manslaughter for the shooting of Moorehead.
This shooting happened shortly after Richmond’s first shooting of the New Year.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.