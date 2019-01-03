Henrico police search for bank robbery suspect

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man, who they say robbed a bank Thursday morning.
Police said a man went into the Virginia Commonwealth Bank in the 900 block of East Parham Road around 9:10 a.m. and covered the lower part of his face.
He went up to the teller station and demanded money. The man then left, heading towards Patterson Avenue with money and a dye pack.
The man is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 tall, 40-50 years old, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, brown work boots and gloves.
Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
