Heartbroken boyfriend says he was arguing with girlfriend before she was killed by vehicle

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 17-year-old girl was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike.
“When I stepped on that (median) the car flew by me and hit her in the face and came from this way. It came from the left,” Alvin Wyatt said.
Wyatt says he was with 17-year-old Tionna Hill early New Years morning when she was hit and killed on Midlothian Turnpike, across from George Wythe High School.
“A good person. She’s a good girl. She’s not a bad girl,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said the two were in a relationship and already had one child together, with another on the way. Hill also had a child from a previous relationship.
Wyatt said the two were together all day and night, and said they were arguing in the moments before a car struck her.
“We were arguing, and I was telling her that wasn’t the time for her to be doing that in the middle of the street," Wyatt said.
Wyatt said that’s when Hill took a stand, by sitting.
“When we were arguing she sat down in the middle of the street. She just sat down because she got tired,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said she sat in the middle of the road and he stepped up on the median.
That’s when the car hit Hill.
“Get out the street, get out the street. But when I stepped to the side, the car went past me and hit her in the face and she tumbled," Wyatt said.
Wyatt said he not only lost a friend but way more.
“I lost a mother. Now you see why I was so mad that day because I loss both," Wyatt said.
Wyatt said there’s just one thing keeping him going, his daughter.
“It’s the fact that my daughter is still alive in this world," Wyatt said.
Police say the driver of the car kept going west and did not stop.
The driver and vehicle were located, but no word yet if they will face any charges.
