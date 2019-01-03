Florida man angry over straw attacks McDonald’s cashier, police say; she fights back

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFTS/CNN) - A Florida man is accused of attacking a McDonald’s employee, reportedly over a straw.
Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.
Daniel Willis Taylor, 40, spent New Year’s Day in jail, charged with two counts of simple battery over the incident at a St Petersburg, FL, McDonald’s.
Police say the video shows Taylor pulling McDonald’s employee Yasmine James by her shirt over the counter.
Brenda Biandudi recorded the video and watched as the fight escalated quickly.
“Even though she’s at work you know is there a limit to how much these employees can take,” said Biandudi.
Biandudi’s brother posted the video to his Facebook account.
She says it started when Taylor walked over to the condiment bar to grab a straw.
"He was yelling and walking toward the counter and the young lady behind the counter told him that is the law now, we're not allowed to have straws in the lobby," said Biandudi.
That law does exist.
Starting Jan. 1, the city told restaurants they can no longer leave plastic straws out on the counter and by 2020 they'll no longer be allowed to hand them out.
Biandudi says Taylor refused to accept that answer
“She had to do it..., She’s a petite girl and you know I just felt she did the right thing,” Biandudi said.
Police say on his way out, Taylor kicked another employee in the stomach.
McDonald’s wouldn’t allow the employees to speak to local media but sent a statement saying, “Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants.”
Biandudi is happy her video could help police catch Taylor.
James is still working at the McDonald’s location, local media reports.
