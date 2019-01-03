Department of State urges ‘increased caution’ for any Americans traveling to China

(WWBT) - The United States Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory urging anyone heading to China to use “increased caution.”
The travel advisory was issued Thursday due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws as well as special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.”
Officials said Chinese authorities would prohibit U.S. citizens from leaving the country by using ‘exit bans,’ sometimes keeping Americans in China for years.
The bans are used coercively:
- to compel U.S. citizens to participate in Chinese government investigations,
- to lure individuals back to China from abroad, and
- to aid Chinese authorities in resolving civil disputes in favor of Chinese parties.
The department says that most of the time, Americans would not even be aware of the exit ban until they were trying to leave the country. Americans have been threatened or harassed under the bans.
“U.S. citizens may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime. U.S. citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to “state security.” Security personnel may detain and/or deport U.S. citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government,” the advisory said.
Dual U.S.-Chinese nationals may be subject to additional scrutiny and harassment.
