Chesterfield police looking for extortion suspect who jumped from balcony

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man who is wanted for extortion and abduction.
Jalen K. Dowe, 19, is accused of extorting money from another man over a period of several months.
Police said Dowe forced the victim to withdraw money from a bank and sent threatening messages to the victim.
Dowe is described as a black male about 6 feet tall weighing 160 pounds with black hair and black eyes.
He was last seen jumping from a second-story balcony at his residence in the 20900 block of Riverterrace Road on Jan. 2.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.