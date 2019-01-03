Chesterfield police looking for extortion suspect who jumped from balcony

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 3, 2019 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 1:08 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man who is wanted for extortion and abduction.

Jalen K. Dowe, 19, is accused of extorting money from another man over a period of several months.

Police said Dowe forced the victim to withdraw money from a bank and sent threatening messages to the victim.

Dowe is described as a black male about 6 feet tall weighing 160 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen jumping from a second-story balcony at his residence in the 20900 block of Riverterrace Road on Jan. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

