Boy, 11, dies from apparent allergic reaction to smell of cooking fish

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Although waiting on an official cause of death, authorities believe an 11-year-old in New York had an allergic reaction after someone cooked fish in his house.
Police found Camron Jean-Pierre unconscious and unresponsive at his home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after his family called 911, WNBC reports.
The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators at the scene determined Camron appears to have had an allergic reaction to the fish someone in the house had been cooking, according to WPIX. The boy is not believed to have eaten any fish.
The medical examiner will determine the boy’s official cause of death.
Fish is one of eight major food allergens that requires special labeling requirements on any food packaging containing it or a byproduct, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
On its website, the college urges those with fish allergies to stay out of areas where seafood is being cooked because fish proteins could be released into the air during the cooking process.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.