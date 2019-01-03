Bills filed affecting elections and campaign finance

In a more specific proposal, Harrisonburg Republican Sen. Mark Obenshain wants localities to adjust lines after regular redistricting cycles to make sure precincts don’t get split. That can be confusing for voters and cause problems for local registrars who make sure voters cast a ballot in the right place. The issue was highlighted in 2017, when 26 misassigned voters on a district line in Newport News could have swung an election in favor of the Democrats.