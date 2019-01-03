Arrests made in Petersburg death investigation

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Two woman have been arrested in connection with an early Saturday morning shooting.
Danasia Gray and Sacorra Anthony have been arrested in the death of 21-year-old Demonta Adkins. The women have been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
Both women were held without bond pending their arraignment in court.
Police were called to the Petersburg East Apartments on Croatan Drive at approximately at 1:57 a.m. for reports of a person shot.
Arriving officers located Adkins dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Tips can also be submitted through the P3tips App.
