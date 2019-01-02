Washington Gov. Inslee running for president

(Gray TV) - Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, is running for president with a single-issue focus on climate change.
The governor’s intention to compete for the Democratic nomination was announced in an article published Wednesday in The Atlantic.
Inslee has served as governor of the state since 2012. One of focuses has been environmental concerns in the state, including reducing the use of fossil fuels while pushing alternative energy development and boosting green jobs, according to his bio.
As governor, he also has pushed for investments in education, creating jobs, supporting workers and boosting the state’s transparency, his official bio said.
He is co-chair and co-founder of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan group of 17 governors who seek to implement the policy goals of the Paris Agreement.
It’s a strong contrast to President Donald Trump, who supports fossil fuels and has questioned his own administration’s dire report on climate change published in November, saying “As to whether or not it’s man-made and whether or not the effects that you’re talking about are there, I don’t see it," he told The Washington Post.
Trump announced his intention to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement in June 2017.
Inslee said of climate change: “We have two existential threats right now: one is to our natural systems, and one is to our economic systems.”
He previously served in Congress, representing Washington from 1998 until he was elected governor in 2012.
Inslee grew up in the Seattle area and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in economics before earning his law degree at Willamette University.
He worked as an attorney before launching his political career. Inslee and his wife raised three sons in Selah, WA, a small town outside of Yakima.
