Seen a pothole? VDOT wants to know where it is

(WWBT) - Do you know where there is a pothole? VDOT wants to hear about it.
After the winter storm a few weeks ago, potholes have become big problem across the commonwealth.
VDOT is asking anyone who know where a bad pothole is to call 1-800-FOR-ROAD to let work crews know where to look for the problem.
Winter is especially troublesome for roads as the freezing night-time temperatures and warmer days causes multiple expansion and contractions that leads to asphalt cracking.
“We’re getting an early start to pothole season," explained VDOT Richmond communications manager, Bob Spieldenner. “The goal is to catch potholes before they get too big, larger potholes can damage vehicles, the wheels, and other things, so it’s important we know about the potholes so we can patch them as soon as possible.”
VDOT says it is important to note “if the pothole is in a city, town or Arlington or Henrico counties, call the public works department in that location.”
Spieldenner says interstates and heavily traveled roads with potholes are their first priority for patching, they then focus on neighborhood streets and secondary roads.
“Right now, with the temperatures a little cooler, often we do temporary repairs, we patch it, because the asphalt we use needs a higher temperatures [the stronger asphalt]--we might make longer term repairs in the spring.” he explained.
You can either call, or go online to report a pothole to VDOT. The issues will be reviewed on a case by case basis, and repairs will be scheduled.
