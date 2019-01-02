Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 1, 2019 at 8:49 AM EST - Updated January 2 at 1:33 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 17-year-old girl was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond police officers shut down both directions of Midlothian Turnpike on Tuesday morning after the hit-and-run incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say a call initially came in as an assault at 5:48 a.m. A person and vehicle of interest were located later that morning

The teen’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.