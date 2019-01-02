Police: Woman stole man’s wallet while he showered

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Newport woman with a history of run-ins with Jonesboro police faces new charges after investigators say she stole a man’s cell phone and credit cards while he showered.
The incident, according to a bench warrant, occurred on Oct. 13 at a local hotel.
The victim told police he met 32-year-old Delilah Emmie Davis at the hotel and she asked if he wanted to have sex.
The man reportedly told Davis he “never turned down sex but needed to take a shower first.”
While the victim showered, according to the probable cause affidavit, Davis left the hotel, taking the man’s car keys, wallet, and cell phone with her.
She then went to the Walmart stores on Highland Avenue and Parker Road where police said she made $2,000 worth of combined purchases.
On Dec. 30, police finally caught up with Davis and arrested her.
After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday, Dec. 31, to charge Davis with theft of property-credit/debit cards; fraudulent use of a credit card; and theft of $1,000 or less-from building.
Davis, who was out on a $25,000 bond at the time of the alleged theft, is being held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Jan. 31 court appearance.
