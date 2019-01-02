Police: Man wanted for assaulting woman at New Year’s Eve party

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are asking for help finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.
Officers were called to John Randolph Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. New Year’s Day for an assault victim. The woman was hit in the head with a glass bottle.
She needed staples in her head to close the laceration.
Police are now looking for Wayne Farrington, who is suspected in the crime. Anyone with information on where he is should call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
