News to Know for Jan. 2: Government leaders meeting; big New Year’s jackpot won; celebratory gunfire causes damage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Back to work so soon? The “holiday hangover” is a real thing, but we’ve got you covered with what you need to know to get back in the groove.
Since the government shut down Dec. 21, congressional leaders have gone their separate ways. But that changes today when President Donald Trump will host leaders of both parties at the White House to attempt to work out a funding deal to get the government back working at full capacity. Trump has blamed Democrats for the stalemate despite telling Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) he would not blame Democrats. A new Congress, with Democrats controlling the House of Representatives, will convene Thursday.
Well, somebody ate their greens and cornbread because they won $425 million on New Year’s Day. A winning ticket was sold in New York. Seven other people won $1 million in the drawing. And a $1 million Virginia Lottery ticket was sold in Chesterfield. But somebody else could get the new year started with an even bigger payday. The record $1.5 billion jackpot won in October still has not been claimed.
Someday there will be a new year that starts without problems caused by celebratory gunfire. This is not that year. Henrico and Chesterfield authorities are investigating bullet holes in a home and apartment building believed to be caused by celebratory gunfire. And in Atlanta, celebratory gunfire is being blamed after a 9-year-boy was shot in the stomach.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
It’s relatively warm out there, and it will stay that way for at least the next seven days.
Wednesday, Jan. 2 – National Buffet Day
Thanks to an identifying inscription, a Colorado police officer was able to return a lost wedding ring to its owner.
Want a new friend to start the new year? Baxter does.
