Netflix pulls episode of comedy show in Saudi Arabia after host criticized crown prince

Comedian Hasan Minhaj criticized Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over Jamal Khashoggi killing

January 2, 2019 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 5:17 PM

(CNN) – Netflix has blocked an episode of the comedy show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” in Saudi Arabia because it mocked Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s crown prince.

In the episode, host Hasan Minhaj was critical of bin Salman, whom the CIA and many U.S. lawmakers believe was complicit in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi regime and had been living in Virginia.

His body has still not been found – that could be because his assailants reportedly dismembered Khashoggi after killing him at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Saudi prosecutors have charged five people in the murder; the Saudi government denies bin Salman ordered the killing.

Netflix says it blocked the episode in Saudi Arabia after being threatened with prosecution under the kingdom’s cybercrime law.

