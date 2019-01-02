Millions hope to strike it rich to kick off 2019

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Millions of people are hoping to start the new year off by striking it rich with the Mega Millions $425 million jackpot.
The jackpot is now the eighth largest in mega millions history, and the fifth time there’s been a drawing on New Year’s Day.
"At this point I'll take anything,” said Charles Sinkler, who played the Mega Millions Tuesday. “Anything just to get some bills covered and be able to relax and enjoy life."
The $425 million up for grabs Tuesday comes with a cash option of nearly a quarter of a billion dollars!
"It would start the new year off right," Sinkler said.
While the jackpot is the eight largest in history, coming off the billion dollar drawing in October, some people say the size doesn’t matter.
“I don't even pay attention to the size of the jackpot," said Rob Hardison.
In fact Hardison said he would rather not win a major multi-million dollar jackpot in order to avoid the stress.
"I would be perfectly happy with a small jackpot,” Hardison said. “I wouldn't want the headaches of a multi-multi million dollar jackpot to tell you the truth."
"I just take my chances regardless of what the jackpot is,” Sinkler added. “You never know what will happen. If you don't play you won't win."
While the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million, many regulars say New Year’s Day isn’t anything special in the lottery world.
“It's just another day," Hardison said.
"I play on the weekends regularly, but I figured it's my birthday, so I'd just go ahead and play a ticket and see what happens," Sinkler said.
Out of all the five times the Mega Millions has been drawn on New Year’s Day, the only New Year’s winner was back in 2008.
If no winner is drawn Tuesday night, the jackpot will increase for Friday’s drawing.
