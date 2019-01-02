Man crashes after leading deputies on DUI pursuit in Stafford

Daniel Steele, 23, of Alexandria, is charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding and failure to obey a red light. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamia Mallory | January 2, 2019 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 5:08 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Stafford man was arrested Tuesday morning after driving under the influence and leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

Deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver in the area of 620 Cambridge Street at approximately 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Callers reported a vehicle driving erratically in the FasMart parking lot.

A deputy located the vehicle on the way to the scene and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit was terminated at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road due to heavy traffic. The vehicle then ran a red light and crashed into a stone wall.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Daniel Steele, of Alexandria. Deputies detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage when Steele was removed from the vehicle, and a preliminary breath test was administered.

Steele was arrested and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 unsecured bond. He is charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding and failure to obey a red light.

