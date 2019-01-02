Man crashes after leading deputies on DUI pursuit in Stafford

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Stafford man was arrested Tuesday morning after driving under the influence and leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit.
Deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver in the area of 620 Cambridge Street at approximately 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Callers reported a vehicle driving erratically in the FasMart parking lot.
A deputy located the vehicle on the way to the scene and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit was terminated at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road due to heavy traffic. The vehicle then ran a red light and crashed into a stone wall.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Daniel Steele, of Alexandria. Deputies detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage when Steele was removed from the vehicle, and a preliminary breath test was administered.
Steele was arrested and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 unsecured bond. He is charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding and failure to obey a red light.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.