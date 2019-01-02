How can you save more money? Trick yourself into doing it

(WXIX/WWBT) - Saving more money could be as simple as playing one little mind trick on yourself.
A new study says all you have to do is visualize your retirement. People who imagined how they would live their golden years saved more money than those who didn’t imagine what they would do as a retiree.
But it can be hard to do, because other research shows many people see their older selves as strangers and have a hard time seeing that future as their own.
