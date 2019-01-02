Henrico teen dies after being found shot in vehicle

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A shooting in Richmond’s south side Saturday evening has left a Henrico teen dead.
Richmond Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Corey M. West, Jr., of the 1600 block of Bickerstaff Place in Henrico.
Police responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street at approximately 5:48 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 for reports of random gunfire.
Upon arrival, police located West, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injury. He succumbed to injuries the following morning.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
There is no suspect information currently available.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Major Crime Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.