Henrico police investigating murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Kings Point Court at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 for a welfare check and found two adults dead.
Michelle Rawlings, 25, and Tyshawn Buckner, 24, both of Henrico, were dead at the scene.
Rawlings was an assistant coach of the Atlee High School’s Varsity Girls' Basketball team.
“We are heartbroken to learn of Michelle Rawlings’ tragic death and extend our deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones. We are grateful for her dedicated service to Hanover County Public Schools and the positive impact that she had on our students’ lives. We will provide extra support to our students and staff as they return to school tomorrow and begin dealing with this incredibly sad loss,” said Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools.
Police said Rawlings was the victim and the two had previously been in a relationship.
