Missing Hanover woman found

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Anna Bartley Netherland has been found safe and reunited with her family.
Netherland was last seen today, Jan. 2, 2019, in Hanover County on Airpark Road.
She is described as a white female, with blue eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 119 pounds.
Netherland is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with Virginia registration: KGA-7675.
She is believed to suffer from a medical condition.
Anyone with any information should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.