Cow escapes truck bound for slaughterhouse, gives birth

WANTAGE, NJ (News 12 New Jersey LLC/CNN) - She escaped the slaughterhouse looking to survive - but not only did she save herself, Briana the bovine saved her baby, too.
The cow gave birth on Saturday at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage.
Briana was brought to the sanctuary after she escaped a truck taking her to a slaughterhouse in New Jersey last week.
She led police on a chase along an interstate. Apparently, no one knew she was nine months pregnant.
“No, I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly. But things happen on their own time, right?” said Mike Stura, the sanctuary owner.
He said Briana’s calf has been named Winter. It is the first bovine ever to be born at the farm.
