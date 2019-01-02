Bob Einstein, comedian known for ‘Super Dave’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ roles, dies at 76

(RNN) – Bob Einstein, an actor and comedian known for his hapless “Super Dave” stuntman character and stints on shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” died on Wednesday at 76.
According to Deadline, he had recently been diagnosed with cancer and died at his home in Indian Wells, CA.
Einstein appeared on late-night shows as “Super Dave Osborne” across decades, starting in 1972 on “The John Byner Comedy Hour.”
The character, an Evel Knievel-like figure whose stunts always failed, would also make late-night appearances on the shows of Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel through the years.
In recent years, Einstein played Marty Funkhouser, a staple of Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and had a brief recurring role in “Arrested Development.”
Einstein got his start in TV as a comedy writer, working in the late ‘60s on the influential “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," for which he won two Emmys. In the next decade he went on to write for a number of variety programs, including “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.”
His younger brother is actor and comedian Albert Brooks.
“R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever,” Brooks wrote on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.