Blue Bell releases Mardi Gras ice cream flavor

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Blue Bell has announced it is set to release its Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream. This sweet treat was announced via the company’s official Twitter account.
According to Blue Bell, this flavor will be available in all areas; unlike last year, when it was only released in select areas. The Mardi Gras King Cake flavor is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream with tasty pastry pieces, a colorful green cream cheese swirl, and festive candy sprinkles.
The King Cake flavor hits stores January 2 and will only be available for a limited time.
