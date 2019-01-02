Bill would make Virginia lottery winners anonymous, if they win $10M

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Lottery winners in Virginia could soon be able to stay anonymous, but there’s a catch.
If a bill before the General Assembly passes, identities could remain secret for lottery winners in the commonwealth who win $10 million or more.
The Daily Press in Hampton reports Powhatan delegate Lee Ware called the winners “a magnet for attention.”
It sounds like winning that much is a rarity, but the paper reported 11 Virginians have won that mush or more in the last 10 years.
The report says Ware chose $10 million as the threshold because that largest scratch-off win the Virginia Lottery offers. The bill was filed in November and guarantees anonymity unless the winner consents to being made public in writing.
Only six states allow winners the option of remaining anonymous regardless of their win and Texas allows anonymity for wins of at least $1 million.
Given the massive sizes of both Mega Millions and Powerball, even the minimum jackpots in those games would be covered by the proposal.
