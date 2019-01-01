Woman shot while walking to Richmond store

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police say a woman was shot while walking to a store with a friend just after midnight on Tuesday.
The victim says she heard gunfire, then realized she had been shot. She and her friend were walking in the 2500 block of Harwood Street near Jefferson Davis Highway.
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.
There’s currently no information on a suspect or where the gunfire originated.
