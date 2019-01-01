When and where can you recycle your Christmas trees?

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Now that the Christmas festivities are over, what do you do with your tree?
In Henrico County, there are four locations where residents can take their trees to be recycled.
The service is free and is available through Jan. 6. It is open to Henrico residents only.
Lights, decorations, ornaments and stands should all be removed prior to dropping off a tree.
Trees will be accepted at the following locations:
- Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot – all day
- Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot – all day
- Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295 – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road. – 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the two public use areas, Henrico residents can also pick up free mulch.
Central Virginia Waste Management is offering several locations in other jurisdictions where trees can be recycled.
Below is a list of locations:
Set tree at curb.
Trees can be recycled Fridays through Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Jan. 31 at the following locations:
- Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Rd. off Genito Rd. or off Hull St. Rd.
- Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Rd. off Rt. 10 (Ironbridge Rd.)
Trees can be taken to the Recycling Center at 2701 Conduit Road on Jan. 5, 6, 11 and 12 and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon to 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can call (804) 479-7056 for more information.
Trees can be recycled through Jan. 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.on Sundays at the following locations:
- Central Convenience Center, Rt. 632, near Rt. 522, 1908 Hidden Rock Lane (open 7 days a week)
- Western Convenience Center, Rt. 606, 3455 Hadensville Fife Road (closed on Wednesdays)
Trees can be recycled through Jan. 31 at the following locations and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted (all locations are closed on holidays):
- Rt. 301 Transfer Station , Courtland Farm Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Ln.
- Courthouse Center, 7234 Courtland Farm Rd.
- Beaverdam Center, 18400 Beaverdam Rd.
- Doswell Center, 11224 Doswell Rd.
- Elmont Center, 11045 Lewistown Rd.
- Montpelier Center, 15188 Clazemont Rd.
Trees can be recycled be leaving them at the Citizen Convenience Center’s yard waste area at 507 Station Street on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Trees left by trash carts will not be recycled.
Trees can be taken to the Rt. 618 Refuse Collection Center at 6301 Olivet Church Road from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Trees will not be recycled.
Trees can be left on the curb for normal trash pick-up and must fall within the 10 cubic yards of bulky waste restriction or taken to the Tri-City Regional Landfill & Disposal Facility.
Jan. 2 – 31, 2019
Trees can be dropped off at the Powhatan Anti-Litter Council and Yard Works at 1990 Anderson Highway from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Jan. 2 to Jan. 31.
Through Jan. 12, trees can be taken to the Convenience Center at 3100 Union Branch Road in Petersburg from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The center is closed Jan. 1
Trees can be dropped off Jan. 12 at the following locations:
- East Richmond Road Convenience Center, 3800 East Richmond Road, yard waste area
- Richmond Southside Transfer Station, 3520 N. Hopkins Road, yard waste area
