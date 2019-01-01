American detained in Russia is former marine, family says

(CNN) - The family of an American detained in Russia on accusations of spying is speaking out.
Paul Whelan’s twin brother, David Whelan, released a statement saying the family is deeply concerned for his safety and well-being.
David Whelan said his brother is a former marine living in Michigan and works in corporate security.
David Whelan said his brother has traveled to Russia many times for work and personal business. The former marine was in Moscow for a wedding of another marine.
But the Kremlin said Paul Whelan was arrested while “carrying out an act of espionage.”
David Whelan said his family is anxiously waiting for a representative from the U.S. embassy to check on his brother’s wellbeing.
The family does not know any details about his detention, only that he is alive.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.