Trump signs 'Ashanti Alert’ into law

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One of President Trump’s final acts of 2018 was to sign the “Ashanti Alert Act” into law, WAVY reports.
The alert is named after Ashanti Billie, the 19-year-old who was abducted in Norfolk, on Sept. 18, 2017. Her body was discovered in North Carolina 11 days after she was first reported missing.
At the time of Ashanti’s abduction, she was too old for an Amber Alert and too young for a Silver Alert.
The Ashanti Alert, like the other alert systems, will notify the public about missing or endangered adults, ages 18-64, through a national communications network to assist law enforcement in the search.
It’s a tragedy that instantly connected Toni Jacobs, a Richmond advocate for families of missing loved ones, to Meltony and Brandy Billie, because the disappearance of her own child, Keeshae Jacobs, more than two years ago.
“When I see someone else’s child go missing, the first thing that goes through my mind is, ‘Oh my God, the pain that the parents are going through,’”Jacobs said.
Since Keeshae went missing, Jacobs has vowed to keep fighting for the families of missing people all over the commonwealth.
“It has driven me to fight for other people and wanting to help other people so they wouldn’t have to go though it alone,” said Jacobs.
Like Jacobs, the Billie family has fought for the same cause and now their fight, which has gone all the way to the nation’s capital, just got one step closer to victory.
“In the wake of an unspeakable tragedy, Meltony and Brandy Billie did something extraordinary: they channeled grief into a determination that other families would be spared the anguish of losing a loved one like they did Ashanti," said Sen. Mark Warner in December.
Ashanti’s mother, Brandy Billie, said in a statement, “The Ashanti Alert will be a beacon of hope for those that have a loved one deemed as missing under questionable circumstances. Our dream is to bring as many as possible of those missing back home safely.”
The National Association of Police Organizations, said the Ashanti Alert Act of 2018 will help ensure that law enforcement has the information necessary to swiftly recover missing persons and accurately inform the general public about breaking news of a missing or endangered adult.
“The not knowing is the worst part,” said Jacobs.
Keeshae Jacobs was 21 years old when she went missing. Her mother realizes that legislation like this could have helped bring her daughter home over two years ago.
It’s why she hopes that the bill gets signed into law to help keep the missing adults of tomorrow from slipping through the cracks.
“This is serious when a family member says ‘Hold on, I haven’t heard from a loved one,’ and just because there’s a certain age it shouldn’t take away from the urgency of it and this will help the urgency of it,” Jacobs said.
Camille Cooper, director Government Affairs, The National Association to PROTECT Children. said the Ashanti Alert is long overdue.
“For decades, emphasis has been on finding missing children, while missing endangered adults has largely been ignored, said Cooper. "With increases in human trafficking, murder and intimate partner violence, it’s time that the national crisis of women disappearing and being subjected to violence is met with the urgency it deserves,” she added.
